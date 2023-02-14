Elizabeth Banks Would Love To Work With James Gunn Again In A DCU Project (& We Hope He's Listening)

As the leaders of DC Studios, James Gunn and Peter Safran have wasted little time revamping the DC Comics-based media slate. Under the DC Universe — formerly the DC Extended Universe — banner, they have all kinds of exciting projects on the way for both film and television in live-action and animation. Sadly, it seems like we've got some waiting to do before we can check out such endeavors as "Superman: Legacy," "The Authority," and more, seeing as most of them don't even have concrete release dates yet for fans to look forward to.

In that same vein, it should come as no surprise that Gunn and Safran haven't come forward with a full list of actors, directors, and writers for the "Gods and Monsters" chapter of the DCU. Thus, DC fans the world over have taken it upon themselves to pitch their director picks and desired casting choices over social media. In the midst of all of that, though, it has come to light that quite the talented actress and filmmaker has a strong interest in collaborating with Gunn and Safran within the DC Universe.

None other than oft-forgotten Marvel star Elizabeth Banks has expressed her willingness to take part in the DCU — if for no other reason than to once again collaborate with James Gunn. Suffice to say, one can only hope that he and Peter Safran are listening.