Elizabeth Banks Says Cocaine Bear Will Explore Some Serious Themes

When you name your movie "Cocaine Bear," you're probably not expecting Oscar nods or high literary analysis. The upcoming black comedy from director Elizabeth Banks features an ensemble cast that includes Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Isiah Whitlock Jr., O'Shea Jackson Jr., and the late, great Ray Liotta, among others. And from the looks of the trailers, they're all cranking the absurdity up to 11.

Though the title and premise might sound completely ridiculous, "Cocaine Bear" is actually inspired by a true story. In 1985, drug smuggler Andrew Thornton dropped a significant amount of the narcotic out of his airplane over the Georgia-Tennessee border (per The New York Times). The dead body of a 175-pound American black bear was later found with at least three or four grams of cocaine in its bloodstream. Supposedly, the poor animal happened upon the dumped cocaine, ingested it, and was killed from overdose effects.

Fortunately, that real-life story didn't involve the bear going on a murderous, coke-fueled rampage. In the movie, that's exactly what happens. While Banks' film takes inspiration from the bizarre true story of Thornton's drug dump, it ups the ridiculous factor by orders of magnitude. And yet, according to the director herself, there are still some more serious themes in "Cocaine Bear" that go beyond simple silly spectacle.