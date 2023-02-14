An Andy Serkis-Trained Actor Is The Face Behind Cocaine Bear

Elizabeth Banks hasn't been shy about letting people know who helped bring the Cocaine Bear to life in the movie. The bear performer on the feature is Allan Henry, who trained under Andy Serkis. Serkis is known for his memorable motion-capture portrayals of non-human characters such as Caesar in "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" and Golem in the "The Lord of the Rings." And his efforts have paid off, preparing Henry for the task that isn't as easy as it looks, according to the director.

"He walks as a quadruped on all fours ... It takes a lot of training to do this work," Banks said of Henry on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "He is a stunt performer as well, so he can really attack and throw people around."

It seems it could be difficult to pretend to be attacked by something out of the ordinary, like a bear on cocaine, so having a trained professional to help sell the mayhem to audiences couldn't hurt. While it does look like a comical thriller, it appears a serious amount of preparation went into making "Cocaine Bear," and it's not hard to see why many are eager for it to hit theaters on February 24.