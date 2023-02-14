An Andy Serkis-Trained Actor Is The Face Behind Cocaine Bear
While the movie "Cocaine Bear" has many big names in the cast, the titular forest dweller on an abundance of the Schedule II narcotic is the real star of the show. And according to director Elizabeth Banks, the person who helped put together such a convincing portrayal of the film's main attraction was trained by the one and only Andy Serkis
While the motion picture takes a thrilling comedic stretch with its real-life source material, Banks believes it is about more than just the titular terror and that overcoming obstacles is a part of the message the movie is attempting to convey to audiences while they are being entertained. While she was well aware of the risks involved with such an outlandish narrative, that didn't stop her or the production from making sure they had recruited top-notch players to pull this off. That is especially true when it came to the person playing the bear. Luckily, someone was available to answer the call, and that person just happened to be a disciple of Serkis and the superb skill set he brings to the table.
Not just anyone can be a Cocaine Bear
Elizabeth Banks hasn't been shy about letting people know who helped bring the Cocaine Bear to life in the movie. The bear performer on the feature is Allan Henry, who trained under Andy Serkis. Serkis is known for his memorable motion-capture portrayals of non-human characters such as Caesar in "Rise of the Planet of the Apes" and Golem in the "The Lord of the Rings." And his efforts have paid off, preparing Henry for the task that isn't as easy as it looks, according to the director.
"He walks as a quadruped on all fours ... It takes a lot of training to do this work," Banks said of Henry on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." "He is a stunt performer as well, so he can really attack and throw people around."
It seems it could be difficult to pretend to be attacked by something out of the ordinary, like a bear on cocaine, so having a trained professional to help sell the mayhem to audiences couldn't hurt. While it does look like a comical thriller, it appears a serious amount of preparation went into making "Cocaine Bear," and it's not hard to see why many are eager for it to hit theaters on February 24.