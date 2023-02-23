Rotten Tomatoes Critics Agree Cocaine Bear Is A Hell Of A Movie

Political differences. Social stigmas. A world that's never been so crowded somehow makes us feel like we've never been farther apart. In these divisive times, it can be difficult to imagine anything bringing people together.

Or it could feel that way, back before "Cocaine Bear" puttied in the cracks of our philosophical divides and reminded us what life is really all about: A woodland critter stuffed to the Pacinos with so much white gold that it's surprising it didn't accidentally write "Coneheads." The tale of a drug-addled ursine juggernaut, directed by the always astonishing Elizabeth Banks, takes its inspiration from the real-world story of a 175-pound black bear that ate roughly a third of its weight in cocaine in 1985 before promptly becoming not alive anymore. As it often is in Hollywood reimaginings, the details were inflated for the big-screen adaptation. In the world of "Cocaine Bear," the bear is bigger. Angrier. Significantly more driven to find more cocaine.

Bananas? You bet, and its bold mission statement and unforgettably forthright title have made "Cocaine Bear" 2023's favorite big-screen underdog. The only question on potential viewers' minds (besides "why didn't they name the bear John Baloo-shi?") was whether or not the movie would be any good.

Wonder no more, gentle travelers. The reviews for "Cocaine Bear" have finally hit the internet, and they are, without a doubt, you know, okay.