Rust Will Roll Cameras Again With Alec Baldwin Still On Board (And Don't Forget About The Documentary)

Per The Hollywood Reporter, "Rust" will resume shooting sometime in the spring after an original January 2023 resumption date was pushed back. While certain crew members will return — including all of the principal cast, which includes Baldwin and actors Travis Fimmel and Frances Fisher — there will be some new additions to the film's team, including a new cinematographer who will pick up Halyna Hutchins' onset duties.

Bianca Cline will work as the film's new cinematographer. Her last motion picture was the Oscar-nominated animated film "Marcel The Shell with Shoes On." Cline informed the Hollywood Reporter that she's taking on the job with the approval and support of Hutchins' widower, Matthew Hutchins, and will donate her salary to charity.

The Hollywood Reporter also adds that all of the film's original producers — Ryan Donnell Smith of Thomasville Pictures, Nathan Klingher and Ryan Winterstein of Short Porch Pictures, Anjul Nigam of Brittany House Pictures and Matthew Delpiano of Cavalry Media — will be back on board the film. The film has also gained two more producers, Grant Hill and Stephen Marinaccio, and a safety officer. The film will have enhanced on-set safety protocols as well. No new armorer has been named, but it has been noted that the film will not be using live weapons going forward. Joel Souza — who was struck in the shoulder during the incident that killed Hutchins — will also be returning to the film.

That won't be the only thing changing about the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the scene that Baldwin, Hutchins and Souza had been shooting at the time of Hutchins' death had been edited.