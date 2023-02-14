Jamie Lee Curtis Is Still In Disbelief Over Her 2023 Oscar Nomination

The list of nominees for the 2023 best supporting actress Oscar consists almost entirely of first-time nominees, including both Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis for their roles in zany dramedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once." While Hsu is a relatively young up-and-comer, Curtis is, of course, a Hollywood veteran, receiving a nomination from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the first time in her nearly fifty-year long acting career.

Among some of Curtis' most memorable performances is her starring role in "My Girl," notorious for a scene in which a young Macaulay Culkin has a fatal run-in with a beehive. Other career highlights include one of the two main characters in the 2003 "Freaky Friday" film, Wanda in "A Fish Called Wanda," and the lead in influential slasher flick "Prom Night." Of course, her involvement in the latter project came on the heels of her star-making performance in the original "Halloween" as Laurie Strode, which she went on to reprise on and off through "Halloween Ends" in 2022.

Curtis' Oscar nomination, then, is the cherry on top of an already legendary career. Nevertheless, Curtis was overjoyed and even surprised to reach this milestone, which she discussed at length in an interview about her nomination.