The 2023 Oscars Best Supporting Actress Nominees - Who Will Win & Who Should Win

The supporting categories have always been pretty interesting Oscar races to follow as the years have ticked by, and the group of 2023 nominees is no exception. Over in supporting actor, the choice feels clear — Ke Huy Quan's comeback story and subsequent success in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" is the stuff of Hollywood legend — but supporting actress still feels slightly up in the air.

The Supporting Actress nominees, save for one, are all first-time nominees this year. Hong Chau, who rose to prominence in 2017's "Downsizing" and also appeared in "The Menu" in 2022, snagged one for "The Whale." Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu, who shared screen time in "Everything Everywhere All at Once," garnered nods at wildly different parts of their careers. Kerry Condon, who appeared on "Better Call Saul" and has lent her voice to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as F.R.I.D.A.Y., was recognized for her work in "The Banshees of Inisherin." Finally, you've got Hollywood icon Angela Bassett, nominated for her extremely emotional turn in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

So who will eke out a win in the end? Which supporting actress did the most heavy lifting? We think we might have a good idea.