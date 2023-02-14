The Harley Quinn Valentine's Day Special Proves That Harley And Ivy Have TV's Best Queer Romance

"Harley Quinn" is back for more mayhem with a new Valentine's Day-themed special, and it serves as a victory lap for the animated DC show's central romance.

Over the past three seasons, "Harley Quinn" evolved from a whip-smart parody of the DC Universe into the boldest portrayal of queer love currently on TV. It's a triumph of storytelling, not only because queer relationships in general are hard to come by in popular media, but because Harley Quinn (and to some extent Poison Ivy) has for so long been a blank slate for male writers and animators to project their misogynistic hangups and fantasies onto. However, after making Harley Quinn (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy's (Lake Bell) love official during Season 2, Season 3 destroyed expectations and smashed established tropes with a black-and-red baseball bat at every turn.

Couples on sitcoms tend to have blowout fights, hide secrets, and generally be terrible. Queer couples — those that aren't broken up or killed off — tend to be even messier and more dysfunctional. But "Harley Quinn" gave audiences two lovers who resolve their differing needs through open, honest communication, a dose of wholesomeness amid an otherwise blue and brutal show.

Now, with "Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special," the series returns to prove that it has the best queer romance on TV with a special that pays off all the work the previous three seasons did to get there. In doing right by its characters, avoiding and subverting common queer media tropes, and by presenting a sincere, relatable same-sex relationship, "Harley Quinn" once again shows us how it's done.