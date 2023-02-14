Football Is Life: Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer Finally Reveals The Premiere Date
There has always been a mantra in many sports and other physical activities that attitude dictates far more than what one might expect. The will to win isn't always the end-all goal, and sometimes the character growth and journey is far more important. The popular television series "Ted Lasso" over on Apple+ is an excellent example of this, mainly because one of the major plots of the first season is that Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is given a coaching job with AFC Richmond, an English team, with the intention that the American Lasso has no idea how to coach football (also known as soccer).
However, it is immediately established that Lasso's attitude and positive outlook on life can wear down even the most stoic and gruff of personalities, which soon turns his team into a formidable force. Season 2 sees several outside forces begin to infiltrate the hard-fought serenity of Lasso's team, with some members becoming upset, some being tempted, and even Lasso himself suffering from a potent panic attack. This means that Season 3 is sure to have plenty going on, and it appears as if there won't be too much more of a wait.
Season 3 of Ted Lasso hits March 15
The above announcement trailer for Season 3 of "Ted Lasso" begins with several team members and staff at AFC Richmond engaging with some fantastic arts and crafts. Each player and staff has their own way of creation, and each one is generally writing the word 'believe,' though obviously, each has their own personal spin on it. Some of the words are written small, some are covered in glitter, and some are even cut out and ornately designed — a perfect representation of the varying personalities that make up "Ted Lasso."
Luckily for fans, it seems like more "Ted Lasso" is right around the corner, and the above trailer gives the official release date of March 15. In other words, for those seeking to see the next chapter in AFC Richmond's ascent to the big leagues of football/soccer, there won't be that much of a wait, and it will be awesome to see how infectious positive attitudes emanating from Ted Lasso himself impact the sport.