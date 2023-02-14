Football Is Life: Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer Finally Reveals The Premiere Date

There has always been a mantra in many sports and other physical activities that attitude dictates far more than what one might expect. The will to win isn't always the end-all goal, and sometimes the character growth and journey is far more important. The popular television series "Ted Lasso" over on Apple+ is an excellent example of this, mainly because one of the major plots of the first season is that Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is given a coaching job with AFC Richmond, an English team, with the intention that the American Lasso has no idea how to coach football (also known as soccer).

However, it is immediately established that Lasso's attitude and positive outlook on life can wear down even the most stoic and gruff of personalities, which soon turns his team into a formidable force. Season 2 sees several outside forces begin to infiltrate the hard-fought serenity of Lasso's team, with some members becoming upset, some being tempted, and even Lasso himself suffering from a potent panic attack. This means that Season 3 is sure to have plenty going on, and it appears as if there won't be too much more of a wait.