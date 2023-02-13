One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton Morgan Details Awkward Intimate Scene With Chad Michael Murray

Teen dramas have been a staple for the TV industry for decades, giving audiences binge-worthy shows before binging was even a thing. For a while, the genre truly reigned supreme on TV, with generations of audiences growing up with wonderful yet overly-dramatic high school stories. Although the trend has continued into today's TV with "Euphoria," "Riverdale," and "The Outer Banks," none of these would have been possible without "Gossip Girl," "The O.C.," and "One Tree Hill."

The latter has seen a recent resurgence in popularity thanks to the "Drama Queens" podcast hosted by "One Tree Hill" stars Hilarie Burton Morgan, Sophia Bush, and Bethany Joy Lenz. Each week, the women rewatch an episode of the iconic series, giving fans a peek behind the curtain with stories and memories from their time on set. Whether they are recalling giving Chad Michael Murray a hard time on "One Tree Hill" or fancasting "The Winchesters'" Meg Donnelly in a "One Tree Hill" Reboot, the actors always have a good time.

In the most recent episode of "Drama Queens," "Hindsight is 20-23," the hosts break down "One Tree Hill" Season 4, Episode 14, "Sad Songs for Dirty Lovers," which features an intimate moment between Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Peyton (Morgan). Morgan reminisced on filming the scene, which was far from the romance-filled moment seen between the characters.