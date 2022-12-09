Hilarie Burton Morgan Wants The Winchesters' Meg Donnelly In A One Tree Hill Reboot

"One Tree Hill" has cemented its place as one of the most iconic teen dramas. Looking back, not only was the show a commercial success, but it paved the way for the likes of "13 Reasons Why," "Riverdale," and "Pretty Little Liars" to experience massive success.

Premiering in 2003, "One Tree Hill" focused on the fictional town of Tree Hill, North Carolina. High school basketball dominates the landscape in this small town as two half-brothers take out their familial frustrations on the court and with each other. The two brothers, Lucas (Chad Michael Murray) and Nathan (James Lafferty), form a rivalry against one another as they deal with high school relationships, basketball, and family issues surrounding their father, Dan (Paul Johansson). Rounding out the rest of the cast are Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Sophia Bush, all of who made a name for themselves in the teen drama industry.

Since "One Tree Hill" wrapped up its story in 2012, Burton, Lenz, and Bush continued their friendship built through working together, creating the podcast "Drama Queens." Twice a week, the trio sit down to rewatch episodes of the show, giving fans an insight into behind-the-scenes stories and shenanigans. At a recent live event in Philadelphia, a fan asked the "One Tree Hill" stars who they would want to play their characters in a reboot, and Burton had an interesting choice.