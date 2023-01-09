Hilarie Burton Morgan Says She Gave Chad Michael Murray A Hard Time On One Tree Hill

On the most recent episode of the "Drama Queens" podcast, titled "And the Award Goes To...," the hosts discuss Season 4, Episode 9 of "One Tree Hill," "Some You Give Away." They speak a lot about how they think it's one of the best episodes the show did, but Hilarie Burton Morgan mainly focused on her character's relationship with Chad Michael Murray's. She explained, "Chad and I, behind the scenes, would squabble early on in our series. Everyone knows I was mean to Chad. I was really rough on him, and I would poke the bear and be like, 'Oh, what are you gonna do about it?' because I'm an antagonistic person."

However, it was around this point in the series that the two fell into a kind of rapport where Murray didn't want to be called out by his co-star. As such, it led to more meaningful performances within the two, as Burton Morgan goes on to say, "And so our scenes together, Chad's a great scene partner for me. Like, he would cry on my coverage. He would show up and really want to make me happy. So this is the beginning of that era for my character." Working on a TV show isn't all fun and games. And "Some You Give Away" really seemed to mark a turning point for Burton Morgan and her character.

Fortunately, it sounds like giving Murray a tough time resulted in stronger performances from all involved.