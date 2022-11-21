Will Ferrell Teases His Bizarre CEO Character In Barbie
Of the seemingly unending number of films that are on their way down the production pipeline, one of the most talked-about online is "Barbie." The Greta Gerwig-directed feature stars the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Simu Liu and centers on the titular doll that has called toy aisles home for decades — complete with her famous bubblegum pink car. Compared to most other Barbie-centric movies that have been of the animated variety, this outing will be in live-action. Further departing from "Barbie" movie tradition, it seems that this film will get meta in the best way possible.
While plot details for "Barbie" are virtually non-existent at the time of this writing, we do know that the company behind the iconic toy, Mattel, somehow fits into the story. "Saturday Night Live" alum and the star of such comedies as "Step Brothers" and "Elf," Will Ferrell, has signed the dotted line to appear as the toy juggernaut's eccentric CEO. While one could imagine that this part would call for him to look to his experience as "The LEGO Movie" villain President (and, for a brief time, Lord) Business for inspiration, Ferrell seems to feel his "Barbie" character must be seen to be believed.
As work on "Barbie" continues, Will Ferrell has commented on his bizarre Mattel CEO character.
Ferrell's Mattel CEO is something of an oddball
On November 21, 2022, Will Ferrell spoke with The Wall Street Journal about his latest creative venture, "Spirited." Of course, the musical he leads alongside Ryan Reynolds isn't the only thing he talked about. He also touched on "Barbie" and what it has been like to work on such an intriguing film. "It is, in my humble opinion, the ultimate example of high art and low art. It's a loving homage to the brand and, at the same time, couldn't be more satirical," he said, heaping praise onto the movie for how it handles topics such as patriarchy, the role of women in society, and the many critiques of Barbie over the years.
After divulging a bit about "Barbie" itself, Ferrell then pulled back the curtain on his mysterious Mattel CEO character. "I get to play the CEO of Mattel and be that guy who's just insensitive but weird, and then, not to spoil anything, but...Anyway, that's what excites me." With that, allow the speculation over Ferrell's role to continue with this short tease in mind. At any rate, considering that he's made a career out of playing strange, occasionally insensitive, and often off-putting characters, it stands to reason that Ferrell will do great things with the material given to him for "Barbie."
Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" aims to premiere on July 23, 2023.