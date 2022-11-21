Will Ferrell Teases His Bizarre CEO Character In Barbie

Of the seemingly unending number of films that are on their way down the production pipeline, one of the most talked-about online is "Barbie." The Greta Gerwig-directed feature stars the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Simu Liu and centers on the titular doll that has called toy aisles home for decades — complete with her famous bubblegum pink car. Compared to most other Barbie-centric movies that have been of the animated variety, this outing will be in live-action. Further departing from "Barbie" movie tradition, it seems that this film will get meta in the best way possible.

While plot details for "Barbie" are virtually non-existent at the time of this writing, we do know that the company behind the iconic toy, Mattel, somehow fits into the story. "Saturday Night Live" alum and the star of such comedies as "Step Brothers" and "Elf," Will Ferrell, has signed the dotted line to appear as the toy juggernaut's eccentric CEO. While one could imagine that this part would call for him to look to his experience as "The LEGO Movie" villain President (and, for a brief time, Lord) Business for inspiration, Ferrell seems to feel his "Barbie" character must be seen to be believed.

As work on "Barbie" continues, Will Ferrell has commented on his bizarre Mattel CEO character.