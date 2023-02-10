Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul Say They Created Their Business Just To Hang Out

In a chat with Extra about reprising the roles of Walt and Jesse for the PopCorners commercial, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul revealed that they still speak to each other every day. "We talk every day. We really do," said Paul.

And according to Cranston, with no disagreement from Paul, that's no accident. "We have our business together, our Dos Hombres mezcal business, and that's going incredibly well. And you know, it's really funny because the reason we started a mezcal business was in order to see each other...I'm not kidding you," Cranston said. And he added a little bit of social commentary on what this says about the differences between men and women. Cranston joked, "Women are so much smarter than men because if they miss someone, you would just see someone. Men go, 'Oh we have to play golf or we have to play tennis, we've gotta have a business, we've gotta do something.' We have to justify the time we spend together!"

Sure, you don't have to start a spirits company to stay in touch with your friends — you can always just follow Cranston and Paul's lead and reunite on national television for a Super Bowl ad instead.