Are Aaron Paul And Bryan Cranston From Breaking Bad Friends In Real Life?

Walter White and Jesse Pinkman may go down as the best duo in television history. For five seasons, they led AMC's runaway hit "Breaking Bad," which follows a deeply unsatisfied chemistry teacher teaming up with a former student to create a meth empire after being diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

Regarded as one of the best TV shows of all time, the series introduced wider audiences to a number of incredible actors, including Jonathan Banks (Mike Erhmantraut), Giancarlo Esposito (Gustavo Fring), and Bob Odenkirk (Saul Goodman) — all of whom would return for the equally beloved prequel series, "Better Call Saul."

Of course, however, there would be no "Better Call Saul," or "Breaking Bad" without its stars, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, who played Jesse and Walter, respectively. Their fictional relationship in the series saw moderately amicable highs and devastatingly tragic lows, with Jesse almost killing Walt in their last scene together. Though it's unlikely Paul and Cranston's relationship could ever be that strained, many fans may wonder if they're still friends even after spending five years together shooting one of the most emotionally exhausting projects ever put to screen.