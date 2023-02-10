Chariots Of Fire Director Hugh Hudson Dies At 86

British director Hugh Hudson — who famously helmed the Oscar-winning sports epic "Chariots of Fire" and a number of other films — died in London on Friday, February 10, following a short battle with an "illness," his family said in a statement (via The Telegraph). He was 86.

Described as a "beloved husband and father," Hudson was someone who gained widespread fame for making historical and biographical dramas, adventure films, documentaries, and even TV commercials at one point. While not all of his movies were loved by critics — like the widely-panned 1985 Al Pacino flick "Revolution" — Hudson's cinematic career was ultimately defined by his 1981 crowning achievement: "Chariots of Fire," which earned multiple Academy Awards. Hudson, himself, received a best director nod.

"I am beyond devastated that my great friend Hugh Hudson who I have known for more than 45 years has died," said "Chariots of Fire" actor Nigel Havers. "Chariots of Fire was one of the greatest experiences of my professional life, and, like so many others, I owe much of what followed to him."

Hudson, who is survived by his wife Maryam D'Abo and his son Thomas, has spoken very highly of "Chariots of Fire" in the past — admitting that even he couldn't see its success coming.