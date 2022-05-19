The Devastating Death Of Oscar-Winning Composer Vangelis

Oscar-winning Greek composer Vangelis has died at the age of 79. In a post titled "The Saddest News," Dennis Lodewijks of the Vangelis fansite Elsewhere relayed a message from the composer's private office that read, "We regret to announce that the world renowned composer Vangelis has passed away on Tuesday, May 17th, late at night."

Born Evángelos Odysséas Papathanassíou, Vangelis won an Academy Award in 1982 for his work on "Chariots of Fire." He also scored the original "Blade Runner" film (via The Guardian). He died Wednesday in a Paris hospital while being treated for what Greek newspaper OT said was COVID-19.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis was among the nation's top officials to comment on Vangelis' death, and Sia Anagnostopoulou, a spokesperson for the SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance, said he was "innovative [and] radical ... [his work] travelled to space and at the same time allowed millions of people everywhere on the planet to accompany him (via Athens News Agency)." "Battlestar Galactica" and "The Walking Dead" composer Bear McCreary tweeted, "'Chariots of Fire' and 'Blade Runner' were among the most innovative and influential scores in the history of the medium ... A true musical pioneer. Thank you, #Vangelis. #RIP."

Vangelis' long and fruitful career took him across Europe and North America as well as across genres.