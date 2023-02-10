Jamie Lee Curtis Revs Up The Freaky Friday Sequel Rumors On Instagram

In November 2022, Jamie Lee Curtis sparked rumors of a "Freaky Friday" sequel finally coming to fruition, revealing in an interview that both she and Lindsay Lohan were in talks with Disney and fully committed to appearing in a follow-up. Well, on Friday, February 10 — because, obviously — Curtis decided to turn up the heat on those sequel rumors.

For those who may not know, the legendary "Halloween" actor has been cruising high in recent months on account of her Oscar-nominated performance in 2022's "Everything Everywhere All at Once," which also happened to earn an Academy Award nod for best picture. "I am giddy with excitement about it," Curtis told Vanity Fair in a February 2023 profile piece. "The smile has not left my face."

As Curtis points out in her Vanity Fair interview, the longtime leading lady has appeared in genres and movies that are widely considered to be off Hollywood's beaten path. "I've been a horror-genre participant since I was 19," she said. "I've been in a lot of comedies, and comedies aren't often recognized in these bigger categories." One of those comedies, which may not have gotten the same recognition as her "Everything Everywhere All at Once" portrayal of IRS agent Deirdre Beaubeirdre, was Mark Waters' "Freaky Friday." Considered a major financial and critical hit for Disney, the 2003 body-swapping flick — which featured Lohan as Curtis' daughter — has always lingered in the back of people's minds as a perfect candidate for a sequel. And apparently, even Curtis has gotten her hopes up about the project, judging from her latest Instagram post.