Even Penn Badgley Wasn't Immune To The Effects Of You's Gore-Filled Sets

In an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Penn Badgley was asked by the host if he ever needed to take a time out from the gory special effects used in "You." The actor replied, "Yeah. I'm not precious about my process in any way, but there have been a few times where I've spontaneously become nauseous." Badgley specifically pointed out an example from the drama's fourth season and continued, "Just in this last season — when you don't finish a scene on time in the day, you have to go back and do ups, and so I was in the middle of something else."

The actor explained how he needed to redo some scenes from earlier parts of Season 4 on a day that was filled with normal dramatic scenes up until that point. Badgley then added, "And then I got to strap on this jumpsuit, and then I'm like, 'Oh. Right.'" He then shares how the crew proceeded to spray him down with fake blood where he is then escorted to a set decorated with more fake blood and a saw that has meat particles on it. After the crowd expresses their discomfort at the description, the former "Gossip Girl" star then shares what would occasionally make him sick to his stomach.

When you add in the gore along with playing a psychopath, Badgley describes wrestling with this combination as "So, I just let the nausea come through." Although not quite as gruesome as "Dexter," the violence in "You" can be extreme.