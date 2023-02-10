Tony Romo Lived Out His Caddyshack Dreams With Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl 2023 Commercials
Golf at the Super Bowl? Michelob Ultra's 2023 Super Bowl commercials are doing just that with a return visit to Bushwood Country Club. It's all part of a campaign that re-creates some of the most famous moments from the '80s comedy classic "Caddyshack." The film — set in the fictional country club — shows caddies, golfers, and staff in hilarious situations.
Michelob Ultra's crop of Bushwood golfers comes from the worlds of sports and entertainment. "Succession" star Brian Cox stars as a character akin to Judge Smails, the source of everyone's ire in the film. Tennis superstar Serena Williams takes on the underdog role as a younger golfer trying to beat the club establishment. Michael O'Keefe, who played Danny in the film, returns as her caddy with words of wisdom. Anyone expecting Bill Murray to reprise his role as groundskeeper is in for a surprise casting; it may not be Murray, but the replacement should thrill football fans during the big game.
Tony Romo is making a dream come true
Tony Romo has successfully done what many former athletes have failed at: transitioned to the broadcaster role. After over a decade with the Cowboys, the quarterback joined CBS Sports for a partnership that critics and fans continue to debate over (via Texas Monthly). It's only natural that Romo would find his way to commercials; this year, he's re-creating the famous Cinderella story moment in Michelob Ultra's 2023 Super Bowl commercial, complete with fresh flowers to cut down in the name of comedic fantasy.
For the quarterback turned sports commentator, this was close to the top of his golfing aspirations. "I had a dream as a kid to one day win a major but this is a close second," he wrote on Twitter. The tweet, posted in late January as Michelob was starting its Super Bowl promotional push, features a still of Romo in a floppy camo hat with a grin on his face. That wide grin may come from the commercial's connection to the film; Romo revealed that "Caddyshack" is one of his favorite movies of all time, even though the cryptic post doesn't reveal the title.