Tony Romo Lived Out His Caddyshack Dreams With Michelob Ultra's Super Bowl 2023 Commercials

Golf at the Super Bowl? Michelob Ultra's 2023 Super Bowl commercials are doing just that with a return visit to Bushwood Country Club. It's all part of a campaign that re-creates some of the most famous moments from the '80s comedy classic "Caddyshack." The film — set in the fictional country club — shows caddies, golfers, and staff in hilarious situations.

Michelob Ultra's crop of Bushwood golfers comes from the worlds of sports and entertainment. "Succession" star Brian Cox stars as a character akin to Judge Smails, the source of everyone's ire in the film. Tennis superstar Serena Williams takes on the underdog role as a younger golfer trying to beat the club establishment. Michael O'Keefe, who played Danny in the film, returns as her caddy with words of wisdom. Anyone expecting Bill Murray to reprise his role as groundskeeper is in for a surprise casting; it may not be Murray, but the replacement should thrill football fans during the big game.