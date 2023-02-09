Paul Rudd Admits He Was 'Very Self-Conscious' Filming Clueless' Staircase Scene

Paul Rudd has gained widespread attention since joining the MCU in 2015 when he took on the role of Scott Lang in "Ant-Man" and its subsequent sequels — the most recent of which, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" is quickly approaching its release date of February 17, 2023. But, before Rudd became Ant-Man, he had plenty of iconic film roles under his belt, such as 2004's "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," 2005's "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," and 2009's "I Love You, Man." Plus, he had a vital role on one of the most popular shows of all time, playing Mike, the love interest and eventual husband of Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) in the last two seasons of "Friends."

Before Rudd took on any of those roles, he played a major part in a popular cult classic film, 1995's "Clueless," which was written and directed by Amy Heckerling. A modern retelling of Jane Austen's "Emma," the film follows popular teen Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) as she plays matchmaker for her friends and teachers while navigating her own love life. Rudd plays Josh, Cher's former stepbrother who remains a friend of the family, as well as her eventual love interest. At the end of the film, in an iconic moment, the two share a kiss at the top of the stairs of Cher's home.

It's one of the film's most pivotal moments, so it would make sense if Rudd and Silverstone were nervous filming it — here's what Rudd has to say about feeling self-conscious while filming the staircase scene.