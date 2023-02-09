A Spartacus Sequel Series In The Works At Starz

The Starz series "Spartacus" premiered at a time when historical TV epics were both interesting and barbaric. Originally led by late actor Andy Whitfield, the 2010 debut season of Steven S. DeKnight's "Spartacus" franchise still gets talked about to this day — with television fans longing for a proper follow-up since the show ended in 2013. Well, according to reports, that day has finally come. "@spartacus_starz is coming back LFG!" wrote Twitter user @Titancrazy1992.

On Thursday, February 9, Starz announced that it will revive its "Spartacus" franchise with a brand new show from DeKnight. The original series creator will serve as an executive producer and showrunner on the project, which will be set after Spartacus' defeat in the third season, "Spartacus: War of the Damned." A statement released by Starz president of original programming, Kathryn Busby, said, "It has been over a decade since 'Spartacus' delighted international audiences and we are thrilled to reimagine and expand this gripping, action-packed drama for our viewers today."

Busby added, "'Spartacus' has deeply invested fans who are eager for its return, and we look forward to working with Steven on this exciting next chapter." As for what the new "Spartacus" series will actually be about, Starz released a short description online of what fans can expect.