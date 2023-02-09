The Anchorman Scene Paul Rudd Says The Cast Struggled To Get Through

Easily one of the most legendary comedies of the 2000s was 2004's "Anchorman." With a star-studded cast featuring Will Farrell, David Koechner, Paul Rudd, and Steve Carell at the beginning of their rise to A-List superstardom, the film made improv-inspired comedy dialogue all the rage throughout the decade and made producer Judd Apatow and director Adam McKay in-demand filmmakers.

Prior to "Anchorman," Paul Rudd was generally known as the sweet dreamboat from "Clueless." He played the romantic leading man in comedies like "The Object of My Affection" and "Overnight Delivery." Unless fans had seen 2001's "Wet Hot American Summer," which hadn't quite broken through yet and become the cult classic it is today, audiences had never seen Rudd cut loose and show off his absurdist comedy chops quite like he did playing the sex-panther-wearing Brian Fantana in "Anchorman." Now, the actor is synonymous with his over-the-top comedy stylings.

One has to imagine that it must've been near impossible to film any scenes in the movie with how much the actors are relishing playing in the comedy. Rudd detailed one scene that was nearly impossible for the cast to get through. The group in the scene primarily lost it because they knew they weren't supposed to laugh in the take.