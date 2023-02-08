Disney Is The Latest Entertainment Giant To Announce Massive Layoffs

Disney is a gargantuan company with so much to it that it's a wonder it hasn't buckled under its own weight. It owns such properties as "Star Wars" and Marvel, runs revolutionary theme parks around the world, and is a big name in the world of streaming thanks to Disney+. Its original films, television shows, and characters have also made it a pillar of popular culture. Even with all of its success, though, as has been tradition for years, those behind it all are always working to make it stronger — and more profitable, in the process.

In late 2022, the CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Chapek, was relieved of his duties in a shocking decision. Bob Iger — the man Chapek replaced after he stepped down in early 2020 — would return as CEO, being touted as someone qualified to lead the company through a transitional period (via Variety). A mere few months into this surprising change that no one saw coming, Iger is leading Disney in a new direction. While this could mean good things down the line, some pretty disappointing news has come out of the situation.

Amid worldwide economic uncertainty, Disney plans to lay off thousands of its employees in the near future. Here's why Iger is going forward with this move and what his intentions are for the company in the months ahead.