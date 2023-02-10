Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur Star Fred Tatasciore Recalls The 'Wacky' Time He Voiced Samuel L. Jackson - Exclusive

Prolific voice actor Fred Tatasciore has racked up an astonishing 900-plus roles in film, TV, and video games since his career kicked off more than four decades ago, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he can't easily pinpoint which particular turns stand above the rest. However, since one of those voice roles was for "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, it's more top of mind for Tatasciore since it was so different than anything else he's done.

Tatasciore's latest voice role is of the titular Devil Dinosaur opposite Diamond White's Moon Girl in the new Disney Channel animated series "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," which will also soon debut on Disney+. Moon Girl is also known as Lunella Lafayette, a genius 13-year-old whose superpowers stem from the use of her brilliant brain, who works to save her community in New York City's Lower East Side. Moon Girl's sidekick is Devil Dinosaur, a large but lovable Tyrannosaurus rex she accidentally transported into her world through a time vortex.

Tatasciore is no stranger to taking on Marvel roles, having voiced several of the legendary comic book brand's animated TV adaptations as well as video games. Some of Tatasciore's parts involved Marvel stalwarts such as the Hulk, Red Hulk, and Ben Grimm in the animated series "Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes," as well as Sabretooth, Juggernaut, and Magneto for the video game "X2: Wolverine's Revenge."

And while Tatasciore has not voiced Samuel L. Jackson's version of Marvel legend Nick Fury, he oddly enough voiced Jackson the actor for Parker and Stone in one of their creative expeditions outside of "South Park."