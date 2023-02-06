Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur's Diamond White And Fred Tatasciore On Marvel's New Animated Series - Exclusive Interview

Naturally, before any of Marvel's characters came to life as feature films and television shows, they originated in the panels of the venerable company's comic books. As a result, thousands of characters' stories have been told throughout the years, and luckily for "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur," the title characters are taking their next step from the illustrated pages to the animated realm on television.

Premiering February 10 on the Disney Channel and debuting soon after on Disney+, "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" is based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name that kicked off in 2015. The series tells the story of 13-year-old Lunella Lafayette, aka Moon Girl (Diamond White), as she uses her brain — which is her superpower — to protect her community in New York City's Lower East Side. Moon Girl's sidekick is the very large, loud, and lovable Devil Dinosaur (Fred Tatasciore), a creature whom she transports into New York City by accident.

White brings to "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" experience as both a live-action actor and a voice actor. In live action, White starred in a pair of Tyler Perry's "Madea's Halloween" movies and such series as "Empire," and she has appeared in a long-running role on the classic daytime drama "The Bold and the Beautiful." Her voice acting résumé is equally as impressive, with turns in such Disney series as "Phineas and Ferb" and "The Lion Guard."

Tatasciore's career is almost exclusively made up of animated roles, as the prolific voice actor has lent his vocals to more than 900 projects — consisting of film, TV and video game roles — since the mid-1990s. In that time, Tatasciore has voiced roles in a multitude of projects for Marvel and "Star Wars," several video game franchises including "World of Warcraft" and "Call of Duty," and one-off projects such as the irreverent puppet comedy "Team America: World Police."

White and Tatasciore joined Looper for an exclusive interview to discuss "Moon Girl and the Devil Dinosaur" and their hopes for a future project that involves the Marvel Cinematic Universe.