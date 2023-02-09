Here's The Recipe For The Perfect Dutton Ranch Employee At Yellowstone

Taylor Sheridan might be filling our appetites with endless northwestern dishes, but right now, the main course is at risk of being taken off the menu. With talks of Kevin Costner leaving "Yellowstone" for good (and perhaps ending the show as a result), Sheridan is having to work overtime to keep the Dutton ranch in order. Sure, there's a chance that everything might be alright, alright, alright if Matthew McConaughey enters the fold, as rumored, and it would certainly add a new flavor to see how that iconic charm clashes with Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) and company, but would "Yellowstone" still taste as good? Could it retain that classic spit, sawdust, savory goodness we're used to, accompanied by prime beef and a side of buckshot?

The truth is, "Yellowstone" requires a curated collection of flavors to achieve Sheridan's signature dish, but the biggest ingredients are those trusty Dutton ranch employees. You know, the gruff guys and gals that know how to cowboy, even when they get themselves into all kinds of messes. But what goes into a Dutton ranch employee, exactly? What crucial configuration is needed to get those permanent workers on the ranch tasting just right?

Well, worry not. Because all the key steps to make the perfect Dutton Ranch employee are just over yonder. Let's get to work, shall we?