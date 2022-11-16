The Menu's John Leguizamo Jokes That He Based His Washed-Up Action Star Character On Steven Seagal

While promoting his new horror-comedy feature "The Menu" on "Good Morning America," actor John Leguizamo ("Encanto") got incredibly raw about the film's intentions and the inspiration for his character. Featuring "New Mutants" alum Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult ("The Great") as a young, wealthy couple eager to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime fine-dining experience, the film is due to release later this week. Ralph Fiennes of the "Harry Potter" franchise also stars as a suspicious and possibly murderous executive chef.

"I play a washed-up action star," Leguizamo told an enthralled panel of "GMA" hosts during his early-morning sit-down. "I did a lot of action movies with action stars who are now washed-up and uh... I'm not gonna name names, but I based it on Steven Seagal. Oops." Though the hosts can barely contain their laughter to their seats, Leguizamo seems pretty committed to the statement.

Seagal began acting in 1988, starring in the feature film "Above the Law." As the years have passed, however, the actor's reputation has been tarnished by a host of factors, including numerous allegations of sexual harassment and assault, several lawsuits, and his longstanding support of Vladamir Putin's military actions (via Newsweek). Leguizamo's feud with Seagal began on the set of their 1991 film, "Executive Decision."