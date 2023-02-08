Prime Video Developing A Series Based On Image Comics' Wytches

Speaking in a statement on Wednesday, Scott Snyder described how he was possibly even more passionate about the "Wytches" TV series than the 2014 limited comic series itself. "'Wytches' is possibly my most personal work," Snyder explained (via Variety). "It's all about the monsters that dwell beneath the surface of things, both literally and figuratively," he said. According to the "Dark Nights: Metal" creator, things have been in motion for "Wytches" the Prime Video series for quite some time. While Snyder handles the story, Mark "Jock" Simpson has been polishing everything up and building the show's animated world, which will likely take place in Litchfield, New Hampshire, as it does in the comics.

"I've been intimately involved with this animated series from the start, and I can honestly say that I love this show as much as the book, if not more," Snyder said in his statement. "The animation brings the incredible art by Jock to life, and the episodic format expands the world of 'Wytches,' taking the characters and mythology to terrifying new places."

For those not familiar with "Wytches" or its story, a simple explanation of what's going on can be found on the Image Comics website. Basically, the town of Litchfield is home to witch-like creatures who live in the woods and prey on human sacrifices. Only, there's a small catch: it's the townspeople themselves who are offering up and "pledging" people to the wytches, as the comic describes it (via Polygon).

"Jock and I are deeply grateful to Plan B Entertainment, Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios for believing in 'Wytches' and giving us a chance to make this show dark, personal, twisted, and very special," Snyder concluded in his statement.