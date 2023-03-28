Pixar's Second Elemental Trailer Is A Colorful Breath Of Fresh Air

Gorgeous visuals and a heartwarming story are to be expected of any Pixar project. And "Elemental" seems like it won't be any different. And while the idea of an element-based city filled with anthropomorphic embodiments of fire, water, earth, and air seems a little out there, it's obvious this film will be grounded in genuine emotion (there's that word again).

Director Peter Sohn has spoken about what "Elemental" means to him and what inspired him to make it to Cartoon Brew. He explained that it comes from his own upbringing in an immigrant family and how growing up in a city introduced him to other cultures that seemed vastly different than what he was used to. He stated, "We were among many families who ventured to a new land with hopes and dreams — all of us mixing into one big salad bowl of cultures, languages, and beautiful little neighborhoods. That's what led me to Elemental."

At first glance, it would seem like fire and water would have nothing in common. But over the course of the film, it's bound that they'll discover how much they truly connect, showing how none of us are truly that different from one another. You can see Pixar's latest when it releases in theaters on June 16.