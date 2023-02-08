Elizabeth Banks Inquired About Directing Thor: Ragnarok But Marvel Ghosted Her

Based on marketing for its release as well as its very title, "Cocaine Bear" appears to be a film that revels in its ridiculousness. In "Cocaine Bear," a sizable black bear ingests a large amount of cocaine and starts killing humans, sensationalizing the true story of a bear that happened upon some cocaine but didn't ever become a horror movie slasher like its filmic counterpart. Nevertheless, director Elizabeth Banks claims "Cocaine Bear" holds some dramatic weight, touching both on the importance of family and the damage done by the war on drugs in the 1980s.

To many viewers, Banks isn't necessarily known as a director first and foremost, but an actor in projects like "The Hunger Games," the "Wet Hot American Summer" franchise, and the "Pitch Perfect" movies (via IMDb). In fact, "Pitch Perfect 2" is notable for serving as the first feature she directed. Banks was deeply involved with the 2019 "Charlie's Angels" film too, as a writer, director, and actor.

Meanwhile, some may have forgotten that Banks was in a Marvel movie, as J. Jonah Jameson's (J.K. Simmons)'s assistant Betty in the 2002 "Spider-Man" film. As it turns out, Banks recently attempted to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in its current incarnation as the director of "Thor: Ragnarok," but never actually heard anything back from the company after her initial inquiry.