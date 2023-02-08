You Season 4, Episode 1's First Six Minutes Are Availble For You To Spy On

Happy "You"-eve, Looper readers! While we all count down the hours until we get to see the next installment in Joe Goldberg's (Penn Badgely) murderous quest for love, Netflix has released a small morsel to keep our bloodlust at bay. The streamer has shared the first six minutes of "You" Season 4 — Part I, Episode 1 on their site, Tudum.

As we previously covered when the first trailer was released, "You" Season 4 — Part I will follow Joe Goldberg's flight to Europe, wherein he cultivates a new identity, career, circle of friends, and — of course — a disturbing new obsession to ruin all three. Before it all comes crashing down, however, the creative team behind "You" wants to show off the life Joe has built for himself, taking his character to places they've been excited to go for years.

If you want to go into "You" Season 4 — Part I completely unaware, you should definitely stop reading now — minor spoilers lie ahead for the coming season. For those of you who just can't wait until tomorrow, however, we've got you covered.