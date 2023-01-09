Joe Finds The Tables Turned In The Trailer For You Season 4

Lock your doors and close your blinds. Joe Goldberg is back on the loose in the trailer for Season 4 — Part 1 of the Netflix thriller "You." Led by a breakout performance from Penn Badgley, "You" started out as a Lifetime drama before the streaming giant saw potential in its grim premise, which follows an obsessive stalker who "falls in love" with women before ultimately killing them when they uncover the darkness underneath his charismatic exterior.

Season 3 saw Joe more or less trapped in suburban life, forcibly attached to former-obsession-turned-murderous-rival Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and their child. Love's impact on the series was indelible, turning the central apex predator into a victim of the very crimes he had perpetrated against others. This dynamic brought out a complex vulnerability in both characters, whose burgeoning empathies for their son and each other were corrupted by horrifying urges.

The tension between Love and Joe inevitably culminated in a violent finale that could see only one victor — Joe. The final moments of Season 3 saw Joe wandering the streets of a foreign country, hoping for the chance to start his life over once more. As the recently released trailer for Season 4 reveals, however, Joe will again have the core of his very being challenged by a villain more dangerous than he.