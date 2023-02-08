The Scream 6 Super Bowl Spot Promises A Scary Time In The Big Apple
The time-honored tradition of releasing Super Bowl trailers in advance of, y'know, the actual Super Bowl may be a bit puzzling to some, but occasionally it gives us early access to the most exciting movie trailers of the year. Luckily, this is the case for Paramount's upcoming horror feature "Scream 6," a continuation of the long-running and classic "Scream" series as well as a direct follow-up to 2022's well-received "Scream" requel.
Much of the cast from the previous film has returned for this latest scare, including Melissa Barrera ("In The Heights") and Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday") who play the half-sisters that just barely survived the last Ghostface attacks. Of course, Courteney Cox's newswoman Gale Weathers is back, along with Hayden Panettiere's "Scream 4" survivor Kirby Reed.
This film will seemingly bring together the various eras of the "Scream" series while also taking Ghostface to a brand new locale — the mean streets of Manhattan. If this trailer is anything to go off of, none of these characters will be safe from the killer's murderous wrath.
The City That Never Screams?
In the trailer's opening sequence, the Ghostface killer has seemingly chased the film's heroes to a brownstone apartment — though the daylight outside may indicate that this is a separate location from the site of the questionable window-to-window ladder maneuver that they try in the dead of night moments later. Though Melissa Barrera and Jasmin Savoy Brown's characters seemingly make it across the ladder, it sure looks like this scene may be the end of Devyn Nekoda's Anika.
The rest of the trailer is full of quick story snippets. Kirby Reed reiterates that this Ghostface is, for whatever reason, different and more dangerous; Gale Weathers uncovers (or reveals?) a shrine to previous Ghostface killers; there are brief clips of the grocery store and subway scenes from the previous "Scream 6" trailer; and, of course, the characters make a plan to "execute" Ghostface.
While the basic plot is pretty easy to decipher from the trailer, it also seems to be hiding some exciting twists and turns along the way. "Scream 6" will slash its way into theaters on March 10, 2023.