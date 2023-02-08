The Scream 6 Super Bowl Spot Promises A Scary Time In The Big Apple

The time-honored tradition of releasing Super Bowl trailers in advance of, y'know, the actual Super Bowl may be a bit puzzling to some, but occasionally it gives us early access to the most exciting movie trailers of the year. Luckily, this is the case for Paramount's upcoming horror feature "Scream 6," a continuation of the long-running and classic "Scream" series as well as a direct follow-up to 2022's well-received "Scream" requel.

Much of the cast from the previous film has returned for this latest scare, including Melissa Barrera ("In The Heights") and Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday") who play the half-sisters that just barely survived the last Ghostface attacks. Of course, Courteney Cox's newswoman Gale Weathers is back, along with Hayden Panettiere's "Scream 4" survivor Kirby Reed.

This film will seemingly bring together the various eras of the "Scream" series while also taking Ghostface to a brand new locale — the mean streets of Manhattan. If this trailer is anything to go off of, none of these characters will be safe from the killer's murderous wrath.