Releasing Super Bowl Commercials Before The Big Game Is A Horrible Trend That Needs To Die

What would Super Bowl Sunday be without commercial breaks?

Frogs croaking out the word "Budweiser." Frolicking Clydesdales. Superstar-laden beverage ads, or Michael Jordan and Larry Bird shooting hoops for a bag of McDonalds. Such memories aren't just major parts of advertising history, they're memorable parts of television history, at large. And the first place these commercials debuted was between plays during the Super Bowl.

Sadly, the tradition of Super Bowl commercials has begun to falter, as humankind crawls toward moving away from linear broadcast television and embraces viewing programs both live and taped via selected streaming. With audiences living online and consuming the big game through online snippets, companies large and small have begun looking for a way to get those sweet game day dollars elsewhere. That has caused some advertisers to debut their Super Bowl ads online before the big game.

Such early debuts occur in a few places — it could be "Entertainment Tonight," or it could be an official YouTube page — but no matter where it is, it's a problem. Releasing Super Bowl commercials before the Super Bowl is not only damaging to audience enthusiasm for the game itself, but also encourages audiences to hop between channels while the game's playing out, defeating the purpose of these big-budget, star-filled commercials in the first place. Let's dig deeper into why this trend is a downright awful idea that makes absolutely no sense for advertisers and networks alike.