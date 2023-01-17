Chronicles Of Amber To Be Adapted By A Late Night Supernerd Stephen Colbert

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Stephen Colbert's production company Spartina is currently working alongside Skybound Entertainment and Vincent Newman Entertainment to help develop a television show based on "The Chronicles of Amber." The story is notably a favorite of fantasy author George R.R. Martin, who was a friend of the late Roger Zelazny. Martin, however, is not currently involved when it comes to developing the series — though given the popularity of "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon," his enthusiasm for the novels certainly can't hurt. No writing or acting talent is currently attached to the project, but Colbert's production company is locked into a first-look deal with CBS Studios.

"The Chronicles of Amber" is a ten-book fantasy series featuring two major story arcs that are split by cycles. The first five novels make up "The Corwin Cycle," and tell the story of the eponymous character who has amnesia but discovers that he's actually a prince in a royal family that can travel between different worlds. It's not yet clear where the potential series will start, story-wise, but it's still a very encouraging sign that Colbert has attached himself to the project.

It'll be interesting to see how things develop over the coming months, though projects like this often take quite a bit of time to gestate. Fans will simply have to be patient and hope that something actually comes to fruition. Given that fantasy shows are all the rage these days, it wouldn't be surprising if it does.