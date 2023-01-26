The Second Trailer For Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Promises Bombastic Action And Big Laughs

Following the rather dark and dreary "Man of Steel," "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "Wonder Woman," among other titles, the DC film slate received a welcome dose of levity in 2019. "Shazam!" from director David F. Sandberg follows a kid named Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who's struggling to find his place in a rather cruel world. That all gets put on hold when he's imbued with incredible powers that transform him into the caped hero Shazam (Zachary Levi). With his superhuman abilities and his new family at his side, he bravely takes the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) to task.

With visual gags and quips galore, "Shazam!" took a much different tonal approach than most DC offerings of its era, and it certainly paid off. The film made a decent chunk of change and performed well critically, so it should come as no surprise that a sequel is on the way. Titled "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," this feature takes Billy and his now-superpowered family — the Shazamily, if you will — and brings them face-to-face with new villains in the Daughters of Atlas, Hespera (Dame Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu), who have all kinds of chaos on their minds.

The inaugural trailer for "Fury of the Gods" teased laughs and action galore, and the recently released second trailer has kept that trend going.