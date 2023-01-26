The Second Trailer For Shazam! Fury Of The Gods Promises Bombastic Action And Big Laughs
Following the rather dark and dreary "Man of Steel," "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice," and "Wonder Woman," among other titles, the DC film slate received a welcome dose of levity in 2019. "Shazam!" from director David F. Sandberg follows a kid named Billy Batson (Asher Angel), who's struggling to find his place in a rather cruel world. That all gets put on hold when he's imbued with incredible powers that transform him into the caped hero Shazam (Zachary Levi). With his superhuman abilities and his new family at his side, he bravely takes the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Mark Strong) to task.
With visual gags and quips galore, "Shazam!" took a much different tonal approach than most DC offerings of its era, and it certainly paid off. The film made a decent chunk of change and performed well critically, so it should come as no surprise that a sequel is on the way. Titled "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," this feature takes Billy and his now-superpowered family — the Shazamily, if you will — and brings them face-to-face with new villains in the Daughters of Atlas, Hespera (Dame Helen Mirren) and Kalypso (Lucy Liu), who have all kinds of chaos on their minds.
The inaugural trailer for "Fury of the Gods" teased laughs and action galore, and the recently released second trailer has kept that trend going.
The second Fury of the Gods trailer is a showstopper
As you can see above, the latest "Shazam: Fury of the Gods" trailer has it all. Comedy, action, a bit of drama, and more, certainly upping the ante compared to its predecessor. It seems that the entire Shazam family is back and ready to take on all comers after some time away from the superhero game, though it seems that Billy's heart isn't in it. He's in a bit of a rut and is overwhelmed by the feeling that he's unworthy of his metahuman life. One has to imagine that by the time the credits roll, he'll get his groove back, but what could cause him to get back into the swing of things? Odds are it won't be a returning Dr. Sivana.
Rather, we can likely chalk that up to the actions of Hespera and Kalypso, who, as we can see in this latest trailer, collectively present a major threat to Billy and his loved ones. The daughters of the Greek Titan Atlas seem to have a potentially nefarious plan up their sleeves, one that appears to unleash all kinds of monsters — specifically a massive dragon — and mayhem upon Earth. Meanwhile, another one of Atlas' daughters, Anthea (Rachel Zegler), is also involved in this potentially-apocalyptic mess, but is she aligned with Hespera and Kalypso? Neither trailer has divulged much about her, so we'll just have to wait and see how she fits into the story.
At long last, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" will premiere on March 17, 2023.