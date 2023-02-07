Kevin Feige Reveals Why Ant-Man 3 Was The Right Film To Launch Phase 5

A new era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is launching this month as "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" buzzes into theaters everywhere. As the first film in Phase 5 of the MCU, the movie sees Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) facing off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), marking the first true confrontation fans will see between an Avenger and the multiversal big bad.

Over the course of Phase 4, the MCU introduced new heroes scattered across the universe, from Shang Chi (Simu Liu) to the Eternals, and turned familiar characters like Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) into villains. But with the events of the "Loki" series having culminated in the freeing of Kang variants from across the multiverse, Marvel's biggest, baddest villain is an all-encompassing threat that will need a new Avengers team to take him on. And so the franchise returns to the character of Ant-Man.

Ant-Man has proven himself to be a powerful Avenger many times over, but in a battle of Lang versus Kang, the odds seem stacked against him. However, as explained by Kevin Feige during a press conference Looper attended, that's exactly what made him the perfect character to kick off Phase 5 and face down the Conqueror.