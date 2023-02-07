Marvel And DC Movies Have Been Feeding Millennials Terrible Romantic Male Role Models

Looking back, even with the loving, nostalgia-jaundiced eyes of a rapidly decaying millennial, the mid-90s to late-2000s era of superhero media was an age of pop culture growing pains – not to be confused with the era of 1985 to 1992, which was the age of the actual pop culture "Growing Pains." That's not important. Let's start over.

In the before times, back when Kevin Feige was still getting Avi Arad his coffee and angrily scribbling notes in his wish journal about when dance scenes are and aren't appropriate, superhero movies were a rare and beautiful commodity to a specific class of nerd. It's not a poppin' fresh take to call them the fables and myths of the modern day, dosing audiences with morality lessons cut with liberal amounts of explosions and punching in a "spoonful of sugar" kind of way. Spider-Man taught us that with great power comes great responsibility. Superman taught us how hard it is to make a live-action Superman movie. Batman taught us that you can get over anything if you do enough push-ups.

And with the benefit of hindsight, astonishingly few of them instructed young men on how to not be giant creeps. And no, it's not every screenwriter's job to mentor an audience of millions. Movies would be boring if the heroes were good at everything, and relationship drama isn't just relatable, it's also way easier to shoot than, say, a car getting thrown at a guy. Still, looking back on the way that our heroes were shown dealing with the people they claimed to love more than anything else in the world, it's hard not to see a pattern of mildly upsetting, thoroughly unenviable dickishness.