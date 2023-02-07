Michael Douglas Says The Ant-Man And MCU Films Gave Him A Welcome Break From R-Rated Flicks

The newest Marvel film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — the sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man" and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" — is quickly approaching its release date of February 17, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, the film follows Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they are transported to the Quantum Realm alongside their families — which includes Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There, they must face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Another major character is Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Hope's father and a former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, entomologist, and physicist. Notably, Hank was the original Ant-Man after he created the suit. Douglas has appeared in all three "Ant-Man" movies as well as 2019's "Avengers: Endgame."

At a recent presser for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," Douglas discussed his role in the MCU films and admitted that they have given him a welcome break from R-rated films. Here's what the actor has to say on the subject.