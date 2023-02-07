Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland Allegedly Hasn't Done Anything On The Series Other Than His Voice Roles For Years

In a report from The Hollywood Reporter, we learned that after a productive and mostly successful first season of "Rick and Morty," Justin Roiland started to lose interest in working on the series outside of voice acting and eventually stopped coming into the office. This appears to extend beyond "Rick and Morty," however, with many of his colleagues at his other projects saying that they barely ever see or hear from him.

The report also mentions that Roiland and Dan Harmon haven't been on speaking terms for years, which is especially surprising given that the two are the show's co-creators. It also states that many of the people who work on "Solar Opposites" and "Koala Man" have never met Roiland, not even virtually.

Given his obnoxious and, at times, entirely abhorrent behavior when he was around colleagues, that may be for the best, but it's still surprising to find out that someone who many looked up to as a comedic genius hasn't actually been substantially behind the creative process of projects tied to his name in quite some time.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support on their website.