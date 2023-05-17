Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1's Second Trailer Proves Tom Cruise Has No Limits
Tom Cruise is not only still making action movies, but thanks to smash hits like "Top Gun: Maverick," he's arguably making the best action movies of all time. The man is showing zero signs of slowing down, too, as he's now shifting his attention to his other action franchise, which is even more physically demanding.
Super-agent Ethan Hunt has clashed against some of the most formidable foes out there, but "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning" is still going to be so huge that Cruise's daredevil character can only tackle it in two separate parts. As numerical conventions dictate, the first is "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1," which will continue where things left off in "Mission: Impossible – Fallout." The movie's first teaser trailer showed that the Impossible Mission Force has no intention of slowing down for this two-part blockbuster. Now, a new trailer shows just how hair-raisingly dangerous things are about to get for Mr. Hunt and his crew.
The most impossible mission yet is about to begin
The first thing you notice about "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1" is how incredibly crowded it is. Pretty much every single major character who's still out there is set to make an appearance in the movie –- up to and including Henry Czerny's Eugene Kittridge from the original "Mission: Impossible." The first trailer's tense stand-off between him and Hunt already teased that Kittridge may have a similarly antagonistic role here, though once again, it remains to be seen what his true function in the story is. We also know that "Ozark" and "Titans" star Esai Morales is the Big Bad of the movie, and stars like Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, and Rob Delaney will appear as franchise newcomers.
Of course, this being a "Mission: Impossible" film, even an incredibly stacked cast might end up playing second fiddle to the high-stakes stunts and action scenes the franchise is known for. This time, horses, cars, trains, planes, and elaborate fight scenes all factor in the experience that once again seems destined to redefine the concept of high-impact action. Cruise also continues his commitment to the bit with the franchise's latest signature daredevil scene, which was achieved by having the star ride a motorcycle off a cliff multiple times.
"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1" is scheduled to hit theaters on July 14.