Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1's Second Trailer Proves Tom Cruise Has No Limits

The first thing you notice about "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1" is how incredibly crowded it is. Pretty much every single major character who's still out there is set to make an appearance in the movie –- up to and including Henry Czerny's Eugene Kittridge from the original "Mission: Impossible." The first trailer's tense stand-off between him and Hunt already teased that Kittridge may have a similarly antagonistic role here, though once again, it remains to be seen what his true function in the story is. We also know that "Ozark" and "Titans" star Esai Morales is the Big Bad of the movie, and stars like Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Cary Elwes, and Rob Delaney will appear as franchise newcomers.

Of course, this being a "Mission: Impossible" film, even an incredibly stacked cast might end up playing second fiddle to the high-stakes stunts and action scenes the franchise is known for. This time, horses, cars, trains, planes, and elaborate fight scenes all factor in the experience that once again seems destined to redefine the concept of high-impact action. Cruise also continues his commitment to the bit with the franchise's latest signature daredevil scene, which was achieved by having the star ride a motorcycle off a cliff multiple times.

"Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1" is scheduled to hit theaters on July 14.