Jonathan Majors Praises Marvel's Commitment To Diverse Casting

At this time, no single character is of more importance within the MCU than Kang the Conqueror, a multiverse-spanning villain first introduced in the Disney+ series "Loki" who will serve as the primary antagonist for the upcoming "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and subsequent "Avengers" films. Played by Jonathan Majors of "Lovecraft Country" fame, Kang succeeds Thanos as the most terrifying threat in the MCU, posing a risk not just to the Avengers but to the entire multiverse.

Though its leads were primarily white men in the early years (beloved though they were), the MCU has since brought forth a more diverse cast. More women and people of color have taken the spotlight, including Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk. As the franchise heads into what it dubs Phase 5 of the MCU, the lineup of heroes and villains is more diverse than ever. With Majors contracted to appear in several upcoming MCU projects, he's likely to share screen time with nearly every major character, especially during the "Avengers" crossover films. In a new interview, he spoke about his opinions on Marvel's commitment to diverse casting.