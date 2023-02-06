Ellie's Joke Book In The Last Of Us Episode 4 Has A Deeper Meaning

"Did you know diarrhea is hereditary?" As Ellie (Bella Ramsey) told Joel (Pedro Pascal) in the latest episode of "The Last of Us," "it runs in your jeans." "No Pun Intended: Volume Too," written by Will Livingston, is a hilarious and beloved artifact in the original video game that was faithfully recreated in the hit HBO series. In Episode 4, "Please Hold My Hand," Ellie cuts the gripping tension with chuckle-worthy dad jokes that even Joel can't help but laugh at.

Neil Druckmann, the creator of both installments of "The Last of Us" games, plays an integral part in the live-action series as well. He serves as the co-creator, and shares writer/director responsibilities with his talented team, including Craig Mazin. This results in an authentic recreation with plenty of easter eggs gamers will surely enjoy. One, in particular, is Ellie's silly pun book, which has an even deeper meaning outside its video game roots.

The co-creators took to HBO's "The Last of Us" companion podcast to explain why this detail is so important. Mazin outlines how it characterizes Ellie and adds a welcome moment of levity to the suspenseful series. Fans of the video game may even remember the heartbreaking origins of this punny book.