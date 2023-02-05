The Last Of Us: Episode 4 Recap - No Laughing Matter

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Episode 4 – "Please Hold My Hand"

While it almost feels like HBO's latest humdinger of a show should have closed up shop and gone home after last week's heartbreaking episode, here we are again with "The Last of Us." Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank's (Murray Bartlett) story is in our rearview, as much as we hate to say it. Once again, we're pushing on with Joel and Ellie (Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey), who are finally clicking (no pun intended) with each other, something fans of the franchise — new and old — are no doubt happy to see.

Even still, this world is a harsh one, and the arrival of an all-new character to "The Last of Us" spells trouble for our favorite duo. But just as the post-apocalyptic world deals out new enemies, it also lines up some fresh potential allies. So, just who are the two strangers who give our heroes a rude awakening, and what connection do they have to vengeance-minded Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) and her crew? And what, exactly, is the enormous, concrete-shaking threat that is hiding out under the feet of this new faction? Strap on your seatbelt, check your sightlines, and take a trip with us into "The Last of Us" Episode 4.