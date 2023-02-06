Looper Asks: Which TV Series From DC's New Slate Are You Most Excited For? - Exclusive Survey

DC fans rejoice! After months of waiting, newly-appointed DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran made good on their late-2022 promise of revealing their first slate of projects by the end of January. For the first time in a long time, DC has a promising future on screen, as Gunn and Safran begin work on their shared universe connected across film, TV, animation, and video games.

Gunn's announcement revealed just a piece of DC's first chapter, titled "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters." On the movie side, audiences can expect a healthy balance of DC heavy hitters, with "Superman: Legacy," "The Brave and the Bold," and "Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow," complemented by lesser-known properties like "Swamp Thing," and "The Authority." However, while DC's slate of movies is more than enough to get fans looking forward to the future, Gunn and Safran will really get experimental in the DCU's upcoming TV projects. "Creature Commandos" will be the studio's first venture into blending animation and live-action, with the executives looking for actors to play both versions of the super-team. "Waller" reassures fans that Viola Davis has made the transition to the DCU. "Booster Gold" brings everyone's favorite time-traveling hero to live-action. "Lanterns" features Hal Jordan and John Stewart unraveling the DCU's first big mystery. Finally, there's "Paradise Lost," a "Game of Thrones"-style drama that focuses on the political turmoil in Wonder Woman's home of Themyscira, before her birth.

With so many exciting TV projects in the pipeline, Looper surveyed our readers to see which one they're most looking forward to, with one series clearly reigning supreme.