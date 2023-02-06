Knock At The Cabin Was The Career Challenge Dave Bautista Had Been Looking For All Along - Exclusive

When Dave Bautista decided to pursue an acting career around 2006, his path might have gone the way of other professional wrestlers who decided to cross over to the big screen. He could have simply turned up in a string of direct-to-video action movies, or he might have landed a breakout role in a big Hollywood production and become a brand unto himself, much like his contemporaries Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and John Cena.

For a while, that's what Bautista did: While making a major breakthrough as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy," and playing a small supporting role in the 2015 James Bond thriller "Spectre," Bautista also ground it out in little-seen movies, like "L.A. Slasher," "Wrong Side of Town," "Heist," and "Marauders." He also showed up in larger studio fare, like "Stuber," "Dune," and more recently, "Glass Onion."

But it was a brief appearance in Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner 2049" — as a tired, melancholy replicant named Sapper Morton — that hinted at the range Bautista was capable of, beyond burly action types or the broader comedic persona of Drax. Now, in M. Night Shyamalan's new apocalyptic thriller, "Knock at the Cabin," Bautista has found his most challenging role yet — a complicated part that requires him to often be perfectly still while delivering reams of dialogue.

"I've been looking for this opportunity all along," Dave Bautista tells Looper in an exclusive interview. "It was always a challenge for me to get pure acting roles. When this came along, it was so much of what I've been searching for, not only to have this huge role with tons of dialogue and a lot of layers of emotion, but also have a director, a monster director like M. Night Shyamalan."