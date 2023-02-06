The Last Of Us Fans Are Freaked Out But Also Completely Intrigued By The Floor In Episode 4

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 4, "Please Hold to My Hand."

"Please Hold to My Hand," the most recent episode of HBO's "The Last of Us," pivoted away from the intimate, self-contained emotional storytelling of "Long Long Time," and got back to the overarching plot business, with Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) hitting the road on their way to Wyoming. It was a momentous installment for the duo, one that saw Ellie finally make use of the gun she picked up at Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank's (Murray Bartlett), while Joel came around more and more to his newfound role as a father-ish figure to her. It was also an important moment in "The Last of Us" because it introduced us to the local revolutionary faction led by the ruthless Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey).

While the long-term aims of this new militia group are not yet fully clear, the episode has already offered plenty of reasons to be intrigued by their intense modus operandi, as well as by the single-minded personal agenda of Kathleen — who is dead-set on a vendetta against Henry Burrell (Lamar Johnson), a well-known character to fans of the game.

One of the most intriguing elements of that portion of the episode involves a rather odd bit of interior design. The storage room floor shown to Kathleen by her lieutenant Perry (Jeffrey Pierce) has got fans wondering just what the heck is going on down there.