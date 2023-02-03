Melinda Dillon, Close Encounters Of The Third Kind Star, Dies At 83

The '80s and '90s saw Melinda Dillon appearing in several supporting roles, including matriarch Nancy Henderson alongside John Lithgow in 1987's camp classic "Harry and the Hendersons" and as Savannah Wingo, Tom Wingo's (Nick Nolte) troubled younger sister in Barbara Streisand's "The Prince of Tides" in 1991. Later in that decade, she was featured in the sprawling cast of Paul Thomas Anderson's Los Angeles mosaic drama "Magnolia," playing Rose Gator.

Dillon always prioritized her acting career and keeping her fame on her own terms, not to be defined by the whims of others. In a 1976 interview with The New York Times, the actor stated that she wanted to play parts in films, TV, or the stage that "have meaning." She also explained that she would like to have money and a nice place to live, but that she was not prepared to go against her own "politics" that dictated how she existed within a very public entertainment industry.

Some of her final acting work was in an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in 2005, and three episodes in the TNT drama series "Heartland" in 2007. Her final film role came in 2007's "Reign Over Me," which saw her act alongside Adam Sandler, Don Cheadle, and Jada Pinkett Smith. According to Newsweek, she retired from acting that same year.