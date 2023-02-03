George R. Robertson, Police Academy Franchise Mainstay, Dies At 89

Canadian actor George R. Robertson — who famously played Police Chief and Commissioner Henry Hurst in the "Police Academy" movies — passed away late last month in Toronto. He was 89.

According to Robertson's family, the storied stage and screen star was a grandfather and surrounded by his family when he died at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center on Sunday, January 29. They released a statement and obituary online announcing his death.

"[Robertson] leaves a legacy of many accomplishments — a splendid career in stage, films, and TV with over 80 roles on both the big and small screen," his family said, highlighting the six "Police Academy" films as his most well-known work. "He began his career on the stage and worked successfully in the industry for the next 60-plus years." According to Robertson's obituary, the actor would regularly travel around Canada as a UNICEF ambassador and speak at high schools while in character as Police Chief/Commissioner Hurst. Robertson spent roughly half a decade playing the "Police Academy" top cop, racking up mounds of memorable lines along the way.